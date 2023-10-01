This Weekend's Box Office Posts A Surprising Success For The First Time Since 2019

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

When this weekend's Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, The Creator, and Saw X box office results came in via The Numbers, Twitter user Jonathan shared an interesting observation. Check out the post below:

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The combined box office power of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Saw X, and The Creator have pulled off a unique feat. All three movies had their wide release debuts on September 29, catering to different audiences by presenting a wide array of genres. The animated sequel PAW Patrol ended up taking No. 1 with $23 million, followed by the horror movie Saw X at No. 2 with $18 million and the sci-fi epic The Creator at No. 3 with $14 million.

Jonathan points out that "this is the first time we've had three new films open to $14M+ on the same weekend since September 20-22, 2019." The three movies in question in 2019 were Downton Abbey ($31 million), Ad Astra ($19 million), and Rambo: Last Blood ($18 million).Source: The Numbers & @jonathanmb32/Twitter