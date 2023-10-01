This Weekend's Box Office Posts A Surprising Success For The First Time Since 2019

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
When this weekend's Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, The Creator, and Saw X box office results came in via The Numbers, Twitter user Jonathan shared an interesting observation. Check out the post below:
Jonathan points out that "this is the first time we've had three new films open to $14M+ on the same weekend since September 20-22, 2019." The three movies in question in 2019 were Downton Abbey ($31 million), Ad Astra ($19 million), and Rambo: Last Blood ($18 million).Source: The Numbers & @jonathanmb32/Twitter