Looking to kill time before the release of this season's first College Football Playoff rankings tomorrow night? Pondering This Week's Question might help with that!If you could hire any active NFL Buckeye to join the current Ohio State football team's coaching staff, which player would you choose?

My choice hinges somewhat on the scope of the term"active." Nate Ebner technically has not retired yet despite not having resided on an NFL roster since 2021, so if free agents still count, Buckeye fans growing impatient with Parker Fleming may have finally found a replacement.

Otherwise, I would probably have to agree with Johnny Ginter in that Cameron Heyward seems like a can't-miss addition. Jason Priestas attempted to expand the scope even further toNFL Buckeyes past or present in requesting Orlando Pace, but lets aim for answering with players still on the field right now! headtopics.com

On that note, who would you choose to become the Buckeyes' newest employee in Ohio State's quest for another CFP National Title? This is a forum post from a site member. It does not represent the views of Eleven Warriors unless otherwise noted.

