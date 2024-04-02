This Week's Interviews with Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, JD Pardo, Awkwafina, Jack Black, and More

Interview this week include Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, and JD Pardo talking about "Road House" and Awkwafina and Jack Black talking about "Kung Fu Panda 4". DC Comics is the theme of this week's episode featuring interviews with the stars of "The Batman" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods". It's awards show time and this week's episode features interviews with stars who've had acclaimed roles this year.

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh "Dune" interviews and more are featured in this week's episode. A continuation of Black History Month featuring interviews with stars of films like "Hidden Figures" and "The Banker" as well basketball star Steph Curry. A celebration of Black History Month with a look at interviews with stars like Jamie Foxx, George Foreman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and the late Chadwick Boseman. Stars of "Masters of the Air" including Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan talk about the series in this week's episode

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox7austin / 🏆 594. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Restaurant Week puts spotlight on Black-owned eateriesSince last Friday and continuing through March 24 is what's called Black Restaurant Week. The awareness can bring new customers to a new food experience.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Clarence Thomas Is Not a Black Hero—He's an Enemy of Black PeopleBlack History Month isn't a time to glorify a threat to Black progress. Clarence Thomas has proven himself time and time again an enemy to Black people.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Black Widow: Venomous - New One-Shot Focuses on Black Widow and Venom SymbioteBlack Widow and her Venom symbiote will be the focus of a new one-shot later this year. The comic will see Black Widow fully embrace her place in the symbiote hivemind and set her on the path to Venom War, an upcoming symbiote event that will see every symbiote choose a side in an explosive conflict between the Venom father and son duo of Eddie and Dylan Brock.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Pitch Black gives Black-owned businesses a chance to win $5,000 in prize moneyJoel Foster is a Multimedia Journalist at KGUN9.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Supermassive black hole’s mysterious hiccups' likely caused by neighboring black hole's 'punches'Robert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: Burberry Names Barry Keoghan Brand AmbassadorThe 'Saltburn' actor appears in a black-and-white image wearing a black Burberry trenchcoat.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »