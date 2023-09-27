| This week’s hottest sports takes were generated by geriatrics

Why are we still listening to Lou Holtz and Joe Namath? ). While swallowed up in a leather recliner, a can of Diet Coke in each cup holder, Holtz turned a segment with Pat McAfee into must-watch television with the type of trash talk that could get him banned from the next pinochle tournament at Sen.

Mitch McConnell’s house.Some producer booked Namath and Holtz to go scorched earth, and they delivered. Their rants were charming, funny, nostalgic for people who remember their heydays fondly. Holtz last coached a college football game on Nov. 20, 2004. Namath threw his last pass in the NFL back in 1977. Awww, the good ol’ days. But, now, can grandpa stop giving us his hot takes?

No, seriously, I love senior citizens. In a society that worships youth, there’s plenty of wisdom from the previous generations that should be embraced more often, rather than being cast aside as old fashioned and antiquated. Give me more sage advice in real life, and less snark on social media, please. Yet, I also understand cycles in life. When one star fades, another emerges to burn brightly. However, some stars would rather remain flickering, forgetting the names of modern quarterbacks and stumbling into near-calamitous verbal errors.

certain thin-skinned Gen Xer who happens to coach Ohio State football

One day, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw might remember the name of the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback. But last Sunday was not that day, and while the Hall of Famer praised the Falcons for their “old-school football” as well as their quarterback, he could not come up with Desmond Ridder’s name.At a loss, Bradshaw turned to Curt Menefee and asked: “What’s his name?” But then, Bradshaw saved face, or tried to, by claiming he would learn Ridder’s name “when he gets good.”

Bradshaw has the goofball appeal of everyone’s favorite grandpa — that’s part of the reason for tuning into the pre- and postgame shows on “Fox NFL Sunday.” And maybe the 75-year-0ld Bradshaw forgetting the name of the most important player on the team he was analyzing wasn’t a big deal, but that moment coupled with anotherin which he did not keep up with the highlights, makes it feel as though it’s time for the affable player-turned-TV personality to hang up the microphone.

There comes a time when yesterday’s giants should step down and exit the stage. So that new voices can be heard. And not, say, tired slang from a retiree who still strongly aligns with a Broadway Joe persona that peaked before President Biden’s political career took off.“We’ll stay on Zach. You sit down?! You sit down on the play?! You go right down?!” Namath said during his Monday appearance on “The Michael Kay Show,” in reference to Wilsonagainst the New England Patriots “How can a coach say: ‘The locker room’s together’? How many teams have we been on? You tell me there aren’t some cats on the defensive side saying, ‘Wooahh, man! What’s wrong with you?’ ”

LSU and Notre Dame are facing questions. They can both blame Alabama.

Instead of Namath enjoying the imaginary life of retirement described in the opening paragraph — which should sound downright delightful to us working bums still decades away from ballin’ out on our 401(k)s — he recently spent more than 17 minutes ranting about all things New York Jets. Their talent, their general manager, their head coach. He wants them all gone, but especially that young pup Wilson, who seemed