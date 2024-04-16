This Week is the Best Time to Sell Your Home, According to Realtor.com

Median home prices during the third week of April are about 1.1% higher than the typical week, and homes cost 10.4% more than they did at the beginning of the year, according to the real estate website’s data.

The real estate site’s data showed homes that are listed for sale during this week are taken off the market 17% faster than the average week. To determine the best week for selling a home, Realtor.com said it looked at competition from other sellers, how long a home spent on the market, views per property, list prices, and the likelihood of price reductions. But it did not factor in mortgage rates.

