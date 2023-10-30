This TikTok Captures the Hill’s Most Stylish Workers

In 2022, Ryan Washington worked at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference as a volunteer, and at one point Representative Ayanna Pressley stopped to compliment him on his suit. He and Pressley chatted for a bit about’s defunct “50 Most Beautiful” list came up. That later got him thinking: Maybe he could bring the idea back in a more modern way, spotlighting Capitol Hill staffers with a keen sense of fashion.

It took more than a year to figure out exactly how to do that, but eventually Washington—who now works as a legislative correspondent for Senator Cory Booker—came up with Hill Fits, a TikTok account (@) devoted to those whose style happens to catch his eye. It’s also, he says, an opportunity to feature Hill staffers of color, such as Layla Brooks, who works for Congressman Troy Carter, and Sydney Minetta Brown, also on Booker’s staff.

Hill Fits launched in July, offering short video interviews with people whose look stands out. That isn’t always easy to find on the Hill, which remains a pretty conservative environment, at least when it comes to style: Black, blue, and khaki are still the most common colors. So when Washington is searching for people to feature, he always looks out for vibrant shades: “I check to see if it is eye-catching and sets you apart from the typical Hill look.”-worthy clothes hounds. headtopics.com

