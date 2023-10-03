This savings account is offering a 6.17% APY — plus 9 of the best-paying savings accounts for October 2023

Interest rates for high-yield savings accounts continue to climb, with at least one credit union touting a deposit rate in excess of 6% annual percentage yield, or APY (though admittedly, this has a lot of caveats). What’s more, money pros say the spending climate and action from the Federal Reserve may mean high savings rates are here to stay.
Here’s what to know about the high-yield savings accounts with the best annual percentage yield, or APY, in October 2023, and we list some of our top finds below. But while banks aren’t obligated to pass along these interest rate increases to savers, many have, especially smaller and mid-sized institutions that compete on rates, says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com.
“Smaller and mid-sized banks and credit unions, especially online-only institutions, are offering the most attractive savings rates we’ve seen in many years,” Rossman says, adding “instead of earning 0% or 0.01% from the big bank down the street, open a high-yield savings account with a bank such as UFB Direct, Valley Direct or Popular Direct. All have savings accounts with a 5.25% APY.
"Some banks impose limits on how much of your balance can earn this rate, so make sure you're well informed before applying," she suggests. "If you apply through a credit union instead, you might be conditioned to become a member first, which could come with additional costs.
Boeing Employees’ Credit Union (BECU): 6.17% APY Although this is indeed the highest available rate for a high-yield savings account in October, the 6.17% APY rate on a Member Advantage Savings account comes with a pretty sizable catch: it only applies to the first $500. Balances above that relatively low threshold earn a rate more consistent with the national average at 0.50% APY.
CloudBank 24/7: 5.26% APY The offer from CloudBank 24/7 requires just a minimum $1 deposit. Like with many of the offers available on the Raisin.com platform, there are no maximum deposit limits and your money is insured by the NCUA up to $250,000 per institution.