This popular product could cause your cell phone to explode

, also known as Li-ion batteries, are found in a huge number of household products, including portable chargers, cordless vacuums, kids toys and camping equipment, as well as “most” mobile phones, laptops, tablets, e-scooters, e-bikes and power tools.
“These fires can be difficult to extinguish and may spontaneously reignite. Further, as multiple cells are often linked within a battery pack, this may create a chain reaction causing a larger fire event.”In July this year, an e-bike with a faulty Li-ion battery exploded in a Sydney home, sparking a fire that tore through the home’s ground floor and destroyed a nearby vehicle.
The ACCC said it had received 231 product safely reports relating to the batteries in the past five years, with an estimated 89,000 products recalled. The ACCC said, while national data on trips to the emergency room was hard to come by, figures from Victoria helped to show the risks of Li-ion battery incidents. headtopics.com
The ACCC said demand for Li-ion batteries was only increasing as our lives become more tech-oriented. “As the prevalence of Li-ion batteries in Australian homes increases, we can expect an increase in Li-ion battery related incidents.”Those included using safe charging practices for devices, keeping Li-ion batteries away from heat, moisture and damage, buying high-quality batteries and disposing of them safely.