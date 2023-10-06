This NYC super is fighting the new trash set-out time: 'Our act of defiance'

Dominick Romeo is fighting to roll back the city's new trash set-out time -- which took effect in the spring to combat rats -- and plans a rally at City Hall Park on Monday.

As the live-in super in a 60-unit Chelsea condominium, Dominick Romeo extends — or interrupts — his workday three days a week for trash duty, sometimes finishing around 9:30 pm on a recycling night. “I was always able to handle it, but now, three times a week during dinner time, I have to put out trash and get dirty again,” he said. “After taking out trash, I need to take a shower.”

Another super, who also requested anonymity, tends two small condo buildings in Greenwich Village. He lives in Queens — an hour away by subway. “The new schedule has thrown our lives out of whack,” he said. “My girlfriend is not happy. Forget about supper together. I feel we’ve gone back to the 1800s where workers have no rights and the city does not consider people who work in these jobs. headtopics.com

He has heard that supers should start their day later — an untenable suggestion “knowing that we have vendors like plumbers and electricians who come early in the morning.” The old 4 p.m. hour was “the earliest set-out time of any major city in the world,” a Department of Sanitation spokesman wrote to the Post. With mounds of black bags lining the sidewalks, “rush hour became trash hour,” with rats relishing an early-bird dinner special.

