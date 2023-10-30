This Monstrous 1960s-Era Galaxie 500 NASCAR Racer Is Now Up for Grabs

Car of the Week: This Ford Galaxie 500 Is a Monster From the Glory Days of NASCAR. Now It’s Up for Grabs
NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing), now in its 74th season, was founded in 1948 by an auto mechanic named Bill France.
Shown here in the middle is the car’s first driver, Curtis Turner, who took first place in the 1966 Daytona-Permatex 300.After retirement, most race cars either become trainers, parts donors, or worse. But this Galaxie retains its original paint and interior, including the racing seat, Stewart-Warner gauges, seatbelts, asbestos flooring, and original tape on the steering wheel. It even still wears the racing tires from Donnie Allison’s 1969 run. headtopics.com
Hand-built by Ford, the car was later improved by Jim “Hammer” Mason, who worked with the marque’s engineers and brought his own fabrication and engine-building skills to play.Interesting too is that the fame of No. 87 continued to resonate long after its racing career had ended. Wearing its 1966 “Blanket Order Special” paint and graphics, Mason’s Galaxie inspired a Racing Collectables Legend Series model, released in 1991.