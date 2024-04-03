This Mom's Viral Post About Her Baby Being Bumped At A Rave Completely Backfired

Just a little reminder, if you ever go to a show and see a child or baby there, I don't care how lost you are, have some respect. Last night I went to Zeds Dead here in Spokane...and it was an awful experience. People kept bumping into my 10-month-old son, one guy spilled his drink on me and would not stop bumping into me. I got smacked randomly a few times and, the worst part, we got so packed that we were literally unable to move.

I had to yell at everyone as I was shoving my way through the crowd, 'WE HAVE A BABY, YOU NEED TO MOVE.' And people were very rude about it. It's not that hard to have fun and still be considerate of each other

