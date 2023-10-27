This lightweight Shark cordless vacuum is a ‘massive improvement’ compared to other models, and it’s $50...

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.The upgrade from a bulky upright vacuum to a lightweight cordless model doesn’t seem so out of reach when a sale occurs. Furthermore, when a trusted brand like Shark has a new, innovative vacuum at a discounted price, you should take advantage of the deal before it’s too late.

What truly sets it apart from other stick vacuums, though, is the advanced technology with intelligent sensors that detect dirt and debris so it can automatically adjust its settings for the best cleaning. It uses four cleaning modes—DirtDetectTM, FloorDetectTM, EdgeDetectTM, and LightDetectTM—to select the proper settings. These features change suction power, suction speed, brush roll speed, and headlight brightness to ensure nothing is missed.

The self-cleaning brush roll digs deep into carpets and rugs to remove hair and dust you probably didn’t know was there without clogging and, according to the brand, it provides “up to 50% better pickup” than other models.As the powerful motor picks up everything in its path with what one reviewer described as “incredible suction,” it’ll travel through a HEPA filtration system with an anti-allergen seal that captures 99% of particles as small as 0.3-microns. headtopics.com

Although this design is relatively new, several shoppers have already given it a five-star review, with one person claiming that it makes cleaning “100x better and more convenient” thanks to its auto-empty charging docking station that holds up to 30 days’ worth of debris. With a self-standing dock, you won’t need to drill a hole in your wall to mount the charging station. Plus, while it auto-empties, it’ll begin recharging, so you’re ready to clean at a moment's notice.

“I really love this stick vacuum, it’s a massive improvement on our old one and has features that I didn’t even think of that are really helpful,” wrote one reviewer. “The auto-detect features are great, they help save battery life and maintain the dirt-up pick rate. Shark obviously put a lot of thought into making this system user-friendly.”STREET15Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. headtopics.com

Read more:

startelegram »

Save $50 on your first Amazon Fresh grocery delivery of $100+Getting started with Amazon Fresh has never been more enticing, as you can take $50 off your first order of $100 or more this October Read more ⮕

24 Free People Gifts That Are Oh-So Dashing (& Under $50)We found 24 utterly dashing Free People gifts. Oh, and did we mention they're all under $50? Read more ⮕

This restaurant charges customers a $50 fee for ‘bad parenting’: reportsThe Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, located in Georgia, makes its warning clear on its menu. Read more ⮕

The 23 Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon: Shop Beauty, Tech, Clothing, Kitchenware and MoreCheck things off of your holiday shopping early with these affordable gift ideas. Read more ⮕

Restaurant now charging customers a fee for 'bad parenting,' usually around $50One tiny restaurant in Georgia is now garnering national notoriety for charging a hefty fee to customers for bad parenting. Read more ⮕

Restaurant now charging customers a fee for 'bad parenting,' usually around $50One tiny restaurant in Georgia is now garnering national notoriety for charging a hefty fee to customers for bad parenting. Read more ⮕