This Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) bundle sells for cheap at Amazon right now

In other words, Amazon lets you grab a solid tablet with not one but two productivity-enhancing accessories for under $300. While that isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for the Lenovo tablet bundle, it’s still a great option for bargain hunters who want it all. If you need more horsepower, we suggest you browse other earlyThe Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 is now on sale at Amazon. The merchant lets you save 20% on the 2023-released Lenovo slate.
Lenovo didn’t cut corners in the audio department, either. You get a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos on deck, bringing you closer to your favorite TV characters. With an octa-core processor, the Lenovo tablet is capable of handling different everyday tasks with ease. While we wouldn’t advise testing it with heavy work-related apps, it supports split-screen mode. This one can help you get more things done at the same time. Don’t forget to include the accessories into the routine for quick note-taking and more.
What if you want to use your Windows PC without being stranded on a desk? Lenovo Freestyle is here to help. The handy feature lets you turn your Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 into an additional monitor for your PC. You can also use the Precision Pen to edit content directly on your computer via the slate.
This bad boy runs on Android 12L out of the box. Lenovo has committed to three years of security updates plus two OS updates. As for its battery, the manufacturer claims the 7,700mAh battery can keep the lights on for up to 10 hours between charges.A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕
Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕
Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕
Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕
Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕
Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕