‘This isn’t about land’: American in Israel defiant against ‘barbaric’ Hamas, declares she’s ‘never leaving’

An American living in Israel has been running in and out of bomb shelters with her husband and two young kids since Hamas' deadly attack and pleads for the world to choose the side of humanity over terror. 'Thousands of my brothers and sisters were slaughtered, murdered, raped, decapitated, kidnapped,' Esther Taub Schlesinger, an American living in central Israel, told Fox News.

' HAMAS ATTACK TRAPS WOMEN IN ISRAEL BOMB SHELTER FOR 36 HOURS: ‘PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED HERE’ 'We're not talking about humane behavior,' she continued. 'The fact that this is happening to my people … it's heart-wrenching, and it's not over.' The American-born Israel resident said what upset her the most was the violent rhetoric against Jews.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

NYT Labels Hamas as ‘Hamas Terrorists,’ Then Revises to ‘Hamas Gunmen’ Before Changing BackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’

Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak outThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

More Than 2,100 Dead In Israel-Hamas Conflict As First Batch Of American Military Aid ArrivesI am a Breaking News Reporter at Forbes, with a focus on covering important tech policy and business news. Graduated from Columbia University with an MA in Business and Economics Journalism in 2019. Worked as a journalist in New Delhi, India from 2014 to 2018. Have a news tip? DMs are open on Twitter SiladityaRay or drop me an email at siladityaprotonmail.com.

Top American colleges seek to quell anti-Israel sentiment in wake of Hamas attacksComments from college presidents calling for calm and compassion have been met with strong condemnation by student associations.

American in Israel volunteers at hospital after Hamas strikeMichele Freund was visiting Israel when Hamas launched a surprise attack on the country. The physician's assistant decided to help by volunteering at a local hospital, where her grandmother happened to work when she moved to Israel from Hungary after surviving the Holocaust. 'CBS Evening News' anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell has the story.