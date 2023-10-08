This Is Manifest's Best Chance At A Future Spinoff

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Manifest season 4 brought the story of Flight 828 to a close at long last, but the series could have a future if it leans into a specific type of spinoff. Over its 62-episode run, Manifest introduced numerous mysteries surrounding the disappearance of Flight 828.

With passengers still missing from Flight 828 after the events of the finale, a Manifest spinoff set after the original series could technically happen. However, this wouldn't be the best path forward for the show. If a Manifest spinoff were to move forward, its best chance at success would be telling a story set in the past.

The Best Manifest Spinoff Would Bring Viewers To The Past Although the Manifest series finale sets up a spinoff focused on Vance, the earlier episodes set the stage for a prequel story. While the Stone family is investigating the looming Death Date in Manifest season 2, they uncover the journal of the Egyptian explorer Yusuz Al-Zuras. headtopics.com

Why Manifest Can't Continue Its Original Story Although Manifest fans might be curious about what happens to Vance and the Stones after the series finale, continuing to unpack the original story is a recipe for disaster. Manifest already became the "new Lost" by raising questions it couldn't answer and delivering an extremely convoluted story over its four seasons.

By contrast, a Manifest spinoff focused on Al-Zuras would add something fresh without being constrained by the original series. It could introduce new mysteries, along with a new cast of characters and unique setting. This is the way to go if Manifest's writers truly want to resuscitate the story. headtopics.com

