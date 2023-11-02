This incredible 81 percent Fitbit Luxe Amazon discount is unlikely to last long, so jump on it now!

Whether that's the case or not, you should absolutely try to order probably the best-looking fitness band in the world right now at an insane new 81 percent discount and hope that Amazon will do the right thing and ship the device with a flashy"orchid" band and robust platinum stainless steel body.

This undeniably beautiful, remarkably lightweight, and decidedly thin activity tracker can help manage your daily stress levels, keep an eye on your heart rate, improve the quality of your sleep, and of course, count your steps, estimate calorie burn, monitor your breathing, and a bunch of other valuable things for your general wellbeing.

The so-called"jewelry design" is undoubtedly the Fitbit Luxe's key selling point and main distinguishing factor over its rivals for the title ofin 2023, and impressively enough, the sleek and stylish device can also survive water immersion up to 50 meters, which means that you can keep it on your wrist while swimming without a worry in the world.

United States Headlines Read more: PHONEARENA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHONEARENA: A no-brainer deal on Amazon makes the Fitbit Luxe cheaper than it's ever beenDon't feel like waiting for Black Friday to get a fitness tracker on the cheap? Head to Amazon and snatch the Fitbit Luxe at 38% off.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕

DIGITALTRENDS: Fitbit’s $160 fitness tracker is way better than I expectedHow good can a $160 fitness tracker be? That's how much Fitbit is asking for the new Fitbit Charge 6. And you know what? It's shockingly great.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕

ROBBREPORT: 8 Airport Lounges That Offer up Luxe Wellness Treatments While You TravelThe choices for promoting wellness range from pre-flight facials, workouts, meditation, massage and, yes, even 40 winks in your own enclave.

Source: RobbReport | Read more ⮕

PHONEARENA: Google app on Android and iOS adds a new useful notification feedAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕

HACKERNOON: Automating Android Development: A Comprehensive Guide to Setting Up CI/CD With GitHub ActionsIn this guide, we will walk you through the steps of setting up a CI/CD pipeline for your Android project using GitHub Actions.

Source: hackernoon | Read more ⮕

CARSCOOP: Porsche Embraces Android-Based Infotainment System With Google Built-InAround the middle of the decade, Porsche will launch a new infotainment system with Google built-in

Source: Carscoop | Read more ⮕