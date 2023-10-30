This financial coach tells clients to use pen and paper: 'They're actually able to stick with their budget'

Financial technology has made it easier than ever to stay on top of your money. Credit card and utility bills evaporate from your account automatically, artificial intelligence-based algorithmsand online dashboards provide a holistic view of your net worth across all of your accounts.

The act of writing things down allows Fingal's clients to retain more financial information and helps keep their money priorities top-of-mind, she says. "When they're able to write down their numbers and see it in real time — actually budget on paper — it resonates with them a little bit more. And they're actually able to stick with their budget."

Fingal recommends having a plan for where every dollar in your budget goes, often urging clients to make spending plans for upcoming paydays. She also recommends settingif clients tend to struggle with overspending. headtopics.com

"When it comes to the day-to-day, most people don't walk around looking at their spreadsheets. That's when I tell them to switch to a manual system," she says. "Just take little notes about what's happening throughout the day so you have something to look at, at the end of the day, to compare to your budget."

This small ritual has a twofold effect. For one, Fingal says, "we're usually not keeping track every time we swipe a card. This way, you keep track of what that number actually is."

United States Headlines Read more: CNBC »

20 years in, Call of Duty is a cultural and financial titanCall of Duty’s impact on gaming is indisputable. The franchise remains one of the biggest in the world. Read more ⮕

Saving More in a 401(k) Can Now Boost Your College Financial AidHow the new Fafsa application changes the formula for financial aid Read more ⮕

How investors can make smarter financial decisionsInvestors can make smarter financial decisions when they recognize pitfalls and engage in strategic ways to avoid them. Read more ⮕

China holds major financial conference as leaders maneuver to get slowing economy back on trackChina’s leaders are expected to search for ways to mend the country's fractured property market, create jobs for millions of unemployed youths and spur faster growth in a meeting that reportedly began Monday in Beijing. Read more ⮕

China holds major financial conference as leaders maneuver to get slowing economy back on trackChina’s leaders are expected to search for ways to mend the country's fractured property market, create jobs for millions of unemployed youths and spur faster growth in a meeting that reportedly began Monday in Beijing. Read more ⮕

China holds major financial conference as leaders maneuver to get slowing economy back on trackChina’s leaders are expected to search for ways to mend the country's fractured property market, create jobs for millions of unemployed youths and spur faster growth in a meeting that reportedly began Monday in Beijing. Read more ⮕