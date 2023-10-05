This esports company is gearing up to be the first Pakistani entity to list on Nasdaq

Gamer Pakistan Inc., an esports company, is poised to become the first Pakistani entity to list on Nasdaq with its initial public offering expected to price later Thursday.

Esports are popular in Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world with about 231 million inhabitants. It’s a young population with a median age of 22.8 years and with about 65% of the total under the age of 30.

Esports are typically played on mobile devices, as well as consoles and PCs and are enjoyed by amateur and professional teams. They often take the form of multiplayer video games involving real-time strategy and competition at well-attended tournaments. headtopics.com

For now, Gamer Pakistan plans to focus on opportunities involving colleges and universities, but over time it will expand to other markets and even consider live sports. Gamer Pakistan conducts its operations through K2 Gamer, in which it owns a 90% stake. K2 Gamer has an assignment and consulting agreement with its affiliate ESP, which also signs up universities for esports events.

The company said it expects to organize 12 or more tournaments in 2023 and expects to generate revenue from them.

