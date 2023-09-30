This day in sports history: Fordham featured in first football TV broadcast, Brett Favre surpasses Dan Marino

Football hits the TV screens for the first time, Babe Ruth hits No. 60 and Brett Favre surpasses Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Babe Ruth displays the famous follow-through as he clouts his record 60th homer of the 1927 season against the Washington Senators at Yankee Stadium on September 30. Tom Zachary was the pitcher and catching is Muddy Ruel.
"Sixty! Count ‘em, 60!," Ruth reportedly shouted after the game, via the National Baseball Hall of Fame."Let’s see some other (player) match that."
On Sept. 26, 1961, Yankees outfielder Roger Maris would tie Ruth’s record and just five days later when he hit the record-breaking 61st homer in a game against the At the time, Maris’ record was marred by controversy with some wanting to uphold Ruth’s record, which was set during a 154-game season. Maris set the record after the American League expanded its schedule to 162 games.Fordham vs. Waynesburg football game at Randall's Island.
(NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)Fordham UniversityIt was the Rams’ season opener against Waynesburg, a game Fordham was easily expected to win. In front of a crowd of around 9,000, Fordham claimed victory with a 34-7. an estimated 500 to 5,000 people tuned in to watch the broadcast.
