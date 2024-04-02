This Couple Converts School Bus into Tiny Home

In 2021, Tanya Nestoruk, 31, and Arya Touserkani, 38, decided to sell their four-bedroom house in Canada and move into a van. After living in the van for several months, they decided to convert a school bus they found on Facebook Marketplace into a tiny home. The couple, who wanted to live a more adventurous lifestyle, saw the school bus as a fun way to give a retired vehicle a second life.

The bus was sold by a school bus contractor, ensuring that it had up-to-date maintenance records and was well taken care of

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to NFL CoupleET is taking a look back at the longtime romance between the NFL superstar and his other half.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Couple Turns Retired School Bus into Tiny Home on WheelsTanya Nestoruk and Arya Touserkani bought a retired school bus and made it their tiny home on wheels.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

School District of Philadelphia, police announce new partnership to focus on trauma outside of schoolThe School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department are partnering for a new pilot program to help students who experience trauma outside of school thanks to a $1 million grant issued by the Bureau of Justice Assistance

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Pa. Dems unveil new school safety legislation, named after victim of Parkland school shootingThe new training program is providing election administration training for election officials across the Commonwealth.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

A charter school could rise in the former Hallahan High School building in Center CityHallahan was the first all-girls Catholic high school, founded in 1911 by Mary Hallahan McMichan.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Texas school bus crash: School districts to wear green in support of Tom Green ElementaryCentral Texas school districts are asking their communities to show support for Tom Green Elementary School in the wake of the crash that killed a preschooler.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »