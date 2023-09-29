This could be the solution to growing fears about burnout among soccer's top players

Less is more. That is the message coming from within soccer at a time when demand for the sport has never been higher. It is the message from those on the front line. Such statistics have led to fears over the physical and mental health of players, the potential for burnout and the premature curtailing of careers.

“I think that for the players at the very, very top, who are playing in national teams and all of these other competitions... it should just be capped appearances for a player to play within a season,” he said. “You’re not going to keep a player away from finals, you’re never going to do that, or important games. But I think if you decide that physiologically that 65 or 70 games is beyond healthy then that should be the cap and after that you start juggling around like you do when you have an injured player.”

Poland defender Kamil Glik was back into action for Italian team Benevento just four days after his country was eliminated from last year’s World Cup, which was staged in November and December. The tournament was moved from its traditional time of June-July because temperatures would be too high during those months in the host nation of Qatar.

Read more:

AP »

Shacket Season Is Here, and These 10 Styles Are Less Than $50 at AmazonAmazon’s fashion sale section includes discounts on trendy shackets with prices starting at $24. Save on flannel, denim, corduroy, and waffle-knit overshirts ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale event.

Elias: For California police, there’s less heat on the heat for the momentRecent court rulings are protecting officers more than before, and larger hiring bonuses and salaries are easing some understaffing.

The Fed's favorite inflation indicator rose less than expected in AugustThe personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy increased 0.1% for the month, lower than the expected 0.2% gain.

These 2 Android foldables cost less than one Galaxy Z Fold 5You know the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs $1,800, but did you also know there's a way to get two foldable phones for the same price? Let me enlighten you.

Used cars now less affordable for buyersConsumers have been facing affordability issues with used cars, something that used car dealer CarMax noted in its latest quarter earnings this week.

Harassment and abuse perceived to harm poor women less: New research finds a 'thicker skin' biasPeople think sexual harassment and domestic abuse are less harmful for women in poverty than for higher-income women, according to four studies involving 3,052 Americans conducted by my colleagues and me. We also found that people believe women in poverty require less help and support when experiencing these kinds of sexual misconduct.