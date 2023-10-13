This CD has a 6% APY, no maximum and multiple term lengths. Is it right for you?

I spend a lot of time researching CDs these days, and I can tell you one thing: Many of the best offers have strings attached. For example, for a few months, Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union had a CD that was offering a major 7.19% APY — but it was only for its 7-month CD and it only applied to balances up to $7,000. And Truliant Federal Credit Union has a handsome 6.
What’s the deal with the Credit Human CD? Simply put, Credit Human members stand to earn an industry-leading 6% APY on a 12- to 17-month share certificate. While many CDs require big opening deposits to get started, one of the only restrictions for the CD at Credit Human is the required base deposit of $500 to get started, according to the fine print.
In addition, new members will also be required to open a primary share savings account. This, however, is fairly simple and can all be done at the time of registering a new account. Just be prepared to bring the minimum $5 to open an account. There are also no monthly fees here and the maximum deposit restriction of $1,000. That said, this savings account only delivers a fairly standard 0.70% APY. headtopics.com
This point, says Catherine Valega, a certified financial planner at Greenbee Advisory, is one of the most critical considerations potential depositors should look for when working with a bank or credit union.
Avoiding these fees, Valega says, is pretty simple. “Hold for the term and get the rate that applies to that term,” she explains, adding, however, that for depositors who redeem their interest or principal before the set maturity date then “you typically lose a few months interest as a penalty. headtopics.com