This better be the Islanders' title window — because the salary-cap toll is coming

The Islanders have acted like a team that believes their championship window is open because they believe their championship window is open.

The Isles already are committed to paying $49,550,000 in salary for the 2026-27 season — fourth-most in the league.

To pluck a number out of the sky, let’s say it’s $100 million. That would mean the Islanders already have committed nearly half of their available dollars, three years in advance.The Lightning, who have $58,100,000 committed in the same season, the most of any team, would be happy to make that tradeoff. headtopics.com

That doesn’t portend imminent disaster — if the right decisions are made, the Islanders can stay competitive, though the fact that many of those players are under contract through 2030 is another thing to navigate.

Had UBS Arena been completed on time for the 2021-22 season — a delay that happened because of a once-in-a-century pandemic — and that season did not have to start with a 13-game road trip, who knows how things might have played out? It is easy to criticize in hindsight. headtopics.com

The Islanders get a $1.1 million cap hit off their books that was becoming dead weight with Johnston clearly too low on the organizational depth chart to justify keeping.Johnston gets a fresh start on a young Ducks team and to play under Brent Thompson, who coached him in Bridgeport and is now an assistant on Greg Cronin’s staff.

