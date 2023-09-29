This beloved family game originated as sexual foreplay in brothels: historian

Rock, Paper, Scissors — sex? “Technically, it originally started out as a Sansukimi-Ken, which was a Chinese drinking game,” she continued. “But when the game traveled through Japan in the 17th and 18th centuries, it became incredibly popular in brothels.

”Researchers have noted that the fun hand game often played by children began as a drinking game, and later a form of foreplay, in Asia during the 1700s.“The Culture of Japan as Seen through Its Leisure”

by noted educators Sepp Linhart and Sabine Fruhstuck — which Charlwood cites as one of her sources in the viral video — first revealed that Rock, Paper, Scissors (known as “jankenpon” or “jan-ken” in Japan) has NSFW roots in Asian culture.

“[It] was in existence in the Edo period from at least 1700 onward and served as an innocent drinking game or as a kind of foreplay in the amusement quarters,” the writers reported, adding that the game eventually gained popularity outside of brothels as adults began playing it around the house and with their kids. headtopics.com

revealed to her shocked TikTok audience of more than 354,000.

“It played an enormous role in the leisure life of Japanese adults and in the world of children’s play for at least 250 years, but it underwent a very significant change when it turned from … exotic to ordinary,” the book reads.

Online, Charlwood’s social media viewers were blown away by her claims.@whodidwhatnowpod

Rock, paper, scissors… well I mean, it seems like a fairly simple game… Sources: Linhart, Sepp (1998) The Culture of Japan as Seen through Its Leisure -Swab, Katherine (2015) A Cultural History of Rock Paper Scissors -Ditmore, Melissa Hope (2006) Encyclopedia of prost•tution and s•x work -Becker, J. E. De (2007) The nightless city : geisha and courtesan life in old Tokyo