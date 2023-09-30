This Archie Parody Predicted Betty & Veronica's Relationship Way Before Riverdale

Betty and Veronica are endgame. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Comic artist Kerry Callen gives Betty and Veronica a happy ending with a wedding cover art.
On Instagram, Callen shares his old parody artwork from his “Great Comics That Never Happened” project with writer Chris Sims, inspired by the Silver Age of Comics. One of his masterpieces includes the Valentine’s Day wedding of Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, with the residents of Riverdale losing their minds over it. But it shows that a storyline between these two besties turned lovers would’ve been fantastic.
After 80 years of an endless love triangle with Archie, it's time for Betty and Veronica to stop pining and move forward as a married couple. This artwork was made back in 2011 when Archie Comics as a whole was going through a dramatic and progressive transition.
