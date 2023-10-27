This '60s Neo-Noir Inspired David Lynch, From 'Twin Peaks' to 'Blue Velvet'

The Big Picture David Lynch has one of the most unmistakable stylistic fingerprints in modern cinema, with his influence being prevalent enough to warrant the word “Lynchian” in the Oxford English Dictionary (your move, Merriam-Webster).

How Did ‘Experiment in Terror’ Influence David Lynch? Searching for Lynchian tones in Experiment in Terror, you’ll need to look no further than the film's opening few minutes. Over the opening credits, the smooth and jazzy score from Henry Mancini feels like a forgotten cut from the scores for Twin Peaks or Blue Velvet.

Even more than that, though, is the style of the film that’s most clearly an influence on Lynch. It’s got many of the themes that Lynch made his own, from the psychotic killer set on terrorizing young women, the attempted perversion of said innocent young women at the hands of men, and the disturbing secrets hidden underneath a seemingly peaceful town. In Experiment, a young and innocent onlooker is pulled into a world of crime by a cruel and scheming force, as in Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks. headtopics.com

‘Experiment in Terror’ Is a Crucial Transition Between Both Classic and Modern Noirs Influential or not, Experiment in Terror is a picture that exists ahead of its time, helping bridge a gap between the classical noir of the previous few decades and the grittier, darker neo-noirs that would start popping up over the next few decades at the hands of filmmakers like The Coen Brothers, Michael Mann, and (yes, of course) David Lynch.

If Psycho and Vertigo were deeply psychological pictures, Experiment in Terror gambles on a different bet: its villain is given few to no moments in which he can be analyzed. He is a contradiction that can’t really be understood. Sure, he’s really only trying to spark the bank heist to pay for a friend’s child’s surgery, but he’s also apt at killing innocent women for the hell of it. He’s not a good man, even if he’s got some pure intentions buried deep beneath his cruel and violent tendencies. headtopics.com

