This 40%-Off Weekender Bag From Lo & Sons Is Our Editors’ Pick For Air Travel

can be praised to the high heavens online, but I would find it wanting in terms of functional pocket designs. Meanwhile, most of the more practical duffels are lacking in the looks department. And don't get me started on the different bags I've had to give away due to how unexpectedly heavy the material is IRL. This constant trial-and-error is why I was initially a bit reserved when I was first asked to test out theAs it turns out, I had nothing to worry about.

"First things first: she’s cute. I opted for the Dark Navy Camo colorway that appealed to my sense of style (aka dark but not basic), and I was surprised at how durable the recyclable material felt. It is a little rough to the touch, but it’s wayyy sturdier than any of my other bags in the same size.

"Speaking of size, not only was it big enough to fit everything I needed for the entire 14-hour flight, but it also had enough room for an emergency outfit, all my toiletries, and a pair of sneakers. (I’ve had traumatizing lost baggage situations and wanted to be prepared!) I also loved that it has an outside zipper that can be adjusted to slip over the handle of my suitcase to make the airport part of traveling a whole lot less painful. headtopics.com

"So far, I’ve used it for a few weekend trips (as a supplement to a duffle bag when I have more to haul around with me). I’m super duper appreciative of the bottom pocket to separate my belongings. It perfectly holds smaller pairs of shoes and slippers, and at the end of my trips, I stuff some of my dirty laundry in there so it doesn’t mix and mingle with my clean clothes.

