This 32-year-old was making $17/hour—now he runs a business that brings in $500,000 a year: 'Always aim high'

Five years ago, I was living at home with my mom in Rochester, New York and making $17 an hour a managerial position.. I used $10,000 of my savings to pay for a snack machine, a beverage machine, two credit card readers, food and drink products, and any delivery fees.

Last year, we saw an uptick in the businesses that were interested in working with us. We heard from roughly five new businesses each month, many of whom weren't not happy with their current vendor and wanted to replace them.

That means the vending machine items are discounted for employees, who each receive a prepaid card with a spending limit. At the end of the month, we deliver a sales report and an invoice, and the location pays us the difference.3. The more you expand, the more people you'll need to hire. headtopics.com

Some offices are in different states, so the challenge was hiring enough staff to handle restocking demands. We have a few that need stocking seven days a week, with one account that needs it twice a day. There have been times where I've had to fly out to stock machines myself.

Had we stuck with them, it would have taken roughly five years to break even. My best advice is to not be afraid to admit you were wrong, and move quickly once it's clear your investment could be used for better options.This year, one of my top priorities is obtaining vending locations for each one of my employees. I want to help them start their own vending machine business. headtopics.com

My goal in 2023 is to reach $1 million in sales. It may be a long shot, but I think you should always aim high.

