This $28 Does-It-All Bread Maker Fulfilled My Dreams of Baking Homemade Sourdough Without Applying Efforting

in one (yes, one!) single container. If this isn’t the definition of genius, I’m not sure what is. Ahead we delve into the specifics of this unique invention, and share a quick and beyond easy recipe for making a batch of steamy and pillowy-soft, one-bowl bread in mere minutes with literally zero dirty dishes involved.
A few nitty-gritties: The lightweight, compact silicone bowl is oven, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge safe, and can resist temperatures up to 428ºF or -76ºF. It has a capacity of 20 ounces (600 milliliters); it's 11 inches long, nine inches wide, and five inches tall. The bowl has a top handle that secures the container shut for easy handling and shaping of the contents. Plus, each container—made with their premium platinum food-safe silicone—comes with a 10-year warranty.
Enough about the fussy specs—let's talk bread. As mentioned, you can use the Lékué silicone bread maker to whip together a loaf of steamy, pillowy-soft bread in just a few steps (and, yes, in just one bowl)—just as. Once you have gathered together your usual basic bread-making ingredients (think flour, yeast, salt, sugar, olive oil, and water), you can get right to work.
In the silicone bowl, start combining your ingredients (activating the yeast before adding it to the dough), and then mix everything together with a spatula—your hands will do the trick for minimal clean up, too.
The genius feature? The bowl folds together and secures with a handle at the top, making it the perfect (covered) container for the dough to rise. Plus, since the Lékué bread maker is made out of silicone, the dough minimally sticks to the edges—and if it does, you can easily maneuver the bowl by folding it inwards to ensure all the residual bits and pieces stick back together to the dough ball.