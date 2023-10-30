This $28 Does-It-All Bread Maker Fulfilled My Dreams of Baking Homemade Sourdough Without Applying Efforting

in one (yes, one!) single container. If this isn’t the definition of genius, I’m not sure what is. Ahead we delve into the specifics of this unique invention, and share a quick and beyond easy recipe for making a batch of steamy and pillowy-soft, one-bowl bread in mere minutes with literally zero dirty dishes involved.

A few nitty-gritties: The lightweight, compact silicone bowl is oven, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge safe, and can resist temperatures up to 428ºF or -76ºF. It has a capacity of 20 ounces (600 milliliters); it's 11 inches long, nine inches wide, and five inches tall. The bowl has a top handle that secures the container shut for easy handling and shaping of the contents. Plus, each container—made with their premium platinum food-safe silicone—comes with a 10-year warranty.

Enough about the fussy specs—let’s talk bread. As mentioned, you can use the Lékué silicone bread maker to whip together a loaf of steamy, pillowy-soft bread in just a few steps (and, yes, in just one bowl)—just as. Once you have gathered together your usual basic bread-making ingredients (think flour, yeast, salt, sugar, olive oil, and water), you can get right to work. headtopics.com

In the silicone bowl, start combining your ingredients (activating the yeast before adding it to the dough), and then mix everything together with a spatula—your hands will do the trick for minimal clean up, too.

The genius feature? The bowl folds together and secures with a handle at the top, making it the perfect (covered) container for the dough to rise. Plus, since the Lékué bread maker is made out of silicone, the dough minimally sticks to the edges—and if it does, you can easily maneuver the bowl by folding it inwards to ensure all the residual bits and pieces stick back together to the dough ball. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: iamwellandgood »

Cop show caught 'Cake Boss' star 'stealing' snacks from studio pantry and now he's baking a special cake for themCop show caught ‘Cake Boss’ star ‘stealing’ snacks from studio pantry and now he’s baking a special cake for them Read more ⮕

The Most Outlandish Items from Goop's Gift Guide, Including a $15K Vibrator and a $2,170 Margarita ClutchGoop, the lifestyle company founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, released its annual Goop Holiday Gift Guides on Sunday, featuring 10-themed subcategories, including the Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide, the Lover’s Gift Guide, the Men’s Gift Guide, the Under-$100 Gift Guide and the Kid’s Gift... Read more ⮕

A Complete Guide To 1990s Slang In Buffy The Vampire SlayerAmong the many things that made Buffy the Vampire Slayer stand out, it was the show's slang that helped make it a pop-culture phenomenon. Read more ⮕

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 Cast & Character GuideThe Lincoln Lawyer is returning to Netflix for Season 3. Not every actor is returning, so this is your cast guide for the show's upcoming season. Read more ⮕

'Friends' TV Show Gift Guide: Presents for the Ultimate FanFrom Jennifer Aniston's favorite candle to a chic Central Perk sweatshirt, here are the best gifts for 'Friends' fans in your life — see all Read more ⮕

TVR Sagaris | PH Used Buying GuideArguably the best TVR to buy new - how does it hold up when bought secondhand? Read more ⮕