This 20-minute noodle bowl with cherry tomatoes has a nutty kick

One morning in July, I woke up with a craving: I wanted the acidity of a tomato and the nutty warmth of toasted sesame, all in one bite.

Never ask what’s for dinner again. Get one quick recipe in your inbox Monday through Thursday to inspire delicious meals. Mission in mind, I marched into my kitchen and washed a pint of cherry tomatoes. I halved them and put those juicy little hemispheres into a bowl. I reached for a bottle of soy sauce, and, when I saw the rice vinegar next to the soy sauce, I grabbed that too. A splash of each went onto the tomatoes, and then I stirred.

On its own, those juicy tomatoes seasoned with soy sauce, vinegar and sesame oil were a wonderful salad. But I realized they could become a meal, and that’s how this recipe was born.Soba, with its nutty flavor, complements the sesame notes in the saucy tomatoes. Bonus: Buckwheat noodles take minutes to cook. Add frozen, shelled edamame to the soba noodles as they cook for a hit of protein. headtopics.com

