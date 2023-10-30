This 1940s Rancho Mirage Home Is Transformed for Modern Life

First Look: Inside the Banyan Tree Residences in the Philippines’ Manila Bayand Palm Desert, the classic ranch-style desert home was built in the 1940s with a red barn-style exterior. When architect Sean Lockyer ofstumbled upon this rare homestead, they embarked on a four-year-long down-to-the-studs remodel to redefine and transform the residence into a modern marvel.

Together, Lockyer and Cochran focused on volumes, ceiling heights, color, and texture to create an airy and modern abode. “Our approach to the interiors includes a nod to midcentury without being reductive or expected,” says Cochran. “This meant few to no recognizable vintage pieces and no strong or obviously retro colors. Nods to Americana, Danish Modern, French 1940s, Italian Deco, and other influences informed the design. None were allowed to take over or dominate.

Meanwhile, the spacious primary suite has walls of glass and connects to an outdoor architectural shade pavilion. There’s a mosaic-tiled bathroom and a black freestanding tub in the primary bedroom. The home features many soft blue-gray walls, along with black accents and moody gray hues, and the moody aesthetic continues in a nearby media room.“Walls continue from the interior to the exterior, reinforcing a strong connection between the two,” he says. headtopics.com

Outside, there’s an organic-shaped pool with mid-century tongue and groove detail, an outdoor stone fireplace, a fountain, fruit trees, vegetable gardens, and five 100-year-old olive trees. The verdant landscaping can be found in both the front yard and backyard, making you feel ensconced in a lush oasis.

