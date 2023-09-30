Thirty loose goats run amok in NY — until German shepherd helps reign them in

A herd of 30 goats were on the loose on a Putnam County road. An officer from the Carmel Police Department and his K-9 rounded up the creatures. A herd of 30 goats were on the loose on a Putnam County road after they escaped from their nearby pen in Mahopac Falls. An officer from the Carmel Police Department — which— and his K-9 companion managed to round up the wayward creatures.

A herd of 30 goats were on the loose on a Putnam County road after they escaped from their nearby pen.Officer Vincent DeSantola and his K-9, Pietro, who the department called “the perfect partner for the job,” took on the daunting task together.

The German Shepherd lived up to his breed’s name by gathering the animals.

Read more:

nypost »

