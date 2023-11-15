Thirteen Texas Republicans Vote Against Government Funding Bill

Thirteen Texas Republicans voted against their party’s bill to keep the government funded through the year, though the bill was able to garner support from Democrats and pass in the U.S. House. The measure, known as a continuing resolution, would keep the government funded at current spending levels until early next year as Congress works on appropriations legislation to finance the government for the whole fiscal year.

