Thirsty Suitors | ScreenRant

Thirsty Suitors blends an eccentric trio of mechanics - turn-based combat, skateboarding, and cooking - to create an extremely creative experience.

United States Headlines Read more: SCREENRANT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DIGITALTRENDS: Thirsty Suitors review: if you like Scott Pilgrim, check out this stylish indieThirsty Suitors tells a nuanced adult coming-of-age story told through RPG battles, cooking, and skateboarding.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: The Lamplighters League | ScreenRantThe Lamplighters League is a turn-based strategy game from the developers at Harebrained Schemes. Set in the 1930s, players must build a team of misfits, scoundrels, and the worst of the worst to stop a dangerous cult known as the Banished Court from conquering the world.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: Fatal Attraction (TV Show) | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: The Fall Guy | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: Midsommar (2019) | ScreenRantAri Aster's Midsommar follows a group of American college students who travel to a friend's isolated rural hometown in Sweden to experience their renowned midsummer festival.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: Box Office | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕