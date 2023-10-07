The Red Bull driver won his first in highly controversial circumstances after a battle with Lewis Hamilton went down to the wire in 2021, the second with 15 wins in 22 races and the third with six grands prix to spare.

"This one is the best one," he told reporters after finishing second in a 19-lap sprint race in Qatar as his sole title rival and team mate Sergio Perez crashed out after 11 laps."But this one has definitely been my best year for consecutive wins and stuff like that, the car itself has been probably in the best shape as well.

Verstappen won a record 10 races in a row from Miami in May to Singapore last month and has taken 13 victories from 16 grands prix.Asked how many more championships he could win, Verstappen said it depended on the package but he definitely had "quite a few years in me to be able to operate at my best. headtopics.com

"We'll see how long that is, to be honest," he added. "I think it's more about how long I want to be here. That's different.""I don't know how long this is going to last," he said. "I'm enjoying the moment and I think that's also very important. I achieved more than I could have ever even dream of.

"I'm loving the moment, we'll see where we end up but its already way more than I ever though I could achieve. It's perfect." In a telling moment, in a season in which he has crushed all rivals, Verstappen paused when asked where he had felt most pressure. headtopics.com

"It's a good question," he replied, before suggesting his home race in Zandvoort and racing on slicks in wet conditions while feeling the expectation of the crowd.Mimicking soccer moves and with a musical backdrop overlaid with enthusiastic TV commentary, Cirque du Soleil launched a show in Buenos Aires this week that celebrates beloved Argentine football star Lionel Messi.

Read more:

Reuters »

Max Verstappen wins his third Formula 1 world championshipSahil Kapur is a senior national political reporter for NBC News.

Max Verstappen clinches third F1 world title in Qatar sprint race - ESPNMax Verstappen wrapped up his third Formula One championship on Saturday in Qatar's sprint race with six races to spare.

Max Verstappen clinches 3rd straight Formula 1 title during Qatar Grand Prix sprint raceMax Verstappen is the 2023 Formula 1 champion.

Max Verstappen clinches 3rd straight Formula 1 title during Qatar Grand Prix sprint raceMax Verstappen is the 2023 Formula 1 champion.

Formula 1: Max Verstappen moves closer to inevitable 3rd consecutive title with Qatar Grand Prix poleMax Verstappen inched closer to his inevitable 2023 Formula 1 world championship by grabbing the pole for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix while teammate Sergio Perez qualified 13th.

Formula 1: Max Verstappen moves closer to inevitable 3rd consecutive title with Qatar Grand Prix poleMax Verstappen inched closer to his inevitable 2023 Formula 1 world championship by grabbing the pole for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix while teammate Sergio Perez qualified 13th.