58% of Republicans agree that a third party is needed in today’s political climate, up from 48% a year ago — a mark that has only been surpassed once, immediately following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.The poll comes after the House voted to oust Rep.

The Gallup poll found that 63% of Americans, regardless of party affiliation, support the idea that a third party is needed — up from 56% last year — marking an all-time high since Gallup started tracking it in 2003.

75% of independents unsurprisingly agreed that a third party is needed, the same number as last year, with no less than 70% of independents having supported the idea since 2013. Democrats who participated in the poll showed an uptick in support for a third party this year, with 46% supporting the idea. Last year, just 40% of Democrats supported having a third major party. headtopics.com

The increase in support for a third major party from Democrats goes against the trend that members of a political party have more support for a third party when their opposition party is in power. According to the polling averages, when a Republican is president, only 38% of the GOP supports having a third party — compared to 49% when a Democrat is in office. On the other hand, 47% of Democrats support having a third party when a Republican is in office, as opposed to 44% when a Democrat is president.

