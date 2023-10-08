Third-party candidates who have derailed past presidential campaigns

The presidency is typically won by either the Democratic Party or Republican Party nominee, but third-party candidates running can sometimes take away enough votes from one of those candidates to be a spoiler.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West are both reportedly causing concern for some major party campaigns, as third-party runs may hurt major party candidates in a close 2024 election. Here is a look at times when third-party candidates have been blamed for hurting the campaigns of major party candidates.

Then-President George H.W. Bush's 1992 reelection campaign went down in defeat to then-Gov. Bill Clinton thanks in part to independent presidential candidate Ross Perot's strong third-party run in the general election. headtopics.com

Perot ran his campaign on small government, balancing the budget, and disaffection regarding the two main political parties. The Texas billionaire is believed to have taken more votes away from Bush than Clinton, causing several states to have odd three-way divides.

Although Perot did not receive any electoral votes, he came closest in Maine, where he finished second behind Clinton, 38.8%-30.4%. In the national popular vote, Perot received more than 19.7 million votes compared to Clinton's 44.9 million and Bush's 39.1 million.Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader was blamed by some for then-Vice President Al Gore's loss to then-Gov. headtopics.com

Many Democrats, including now-President Joe Biden, blamed Nader for allowing Bush to win the state and the presidency. "Ralph Nader is not going to be welcome anywhere near the corridors. Nader cost us the election," Biden told the New York Times in 2000.

