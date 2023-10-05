Things will remain interesting for the CAD – Commerzbank

’s outlook ahead of the employment report. The Bank of Canada faces some tough decisions The economists polled by Bloomberg only expect a moderate rise in new positions of 20K in September. In view of the stronger growth of the active labour force this would probably correspond to a rise in the unemployment rate.
’s outlook ahead of the employment report. The Bank of Canada faces some tough decisions The economists polled by Bloomberg only expect a moderate rise in new positions of 20K in September. In view of the stronger growth of the active labour force this would probably correspond to a rise in the unemployment rate. A labour market report roughly in line with expectations should probably not yet be dramatic for the BoC. However, if the inflation data due the week after next confirms stubborn price developments, the next rate decision is not going to be easy. That means things will remain interesting for the CAD.
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail BetsThe Canadian Dollar is seemingly heading for the worst 2-week period since the middle of February. With retail traders becoming more bearish, will USD/CAD continue higher from here?
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for PullbackUSD/CAD prices are trading at a key resistance level with technical analysis potentially setting up for a reversal.