Thieves break into storage unit, steal $20K worth of tools from Army veteran

“I went through a whole range of emotions — between angry, sad, frustrated, I guess, hopeless in some areas,” said Gomez.
He discovered his storage unit located at 8378 Culebra Road had been broken into on Saturday, Sept. 30. He and his girlfriend told KSAT the thieves rummaged through their belongings and stole nearly $20,000 worth of items.If I had to ballpark it, I would say between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of tools I collected over the years,” said Gomez.
After transitioning out of the military, Gomez attended UTI’s automotive technology program in Houston to become a mechanic. He said he worked on cars using the tools that took him hard work, sweat and tears to purchase for the past seven years. headtopics.com
Gomez isn’t the only one who has fallen victim to storage theft. According to SAPD, in 2022, more than 700 cases of burglary of a rental storage facility were reported. This year, more than 500 cases have been reported so far.His storage unit showed no visible signs of forced entry, and that’s because he says the lock was swapped.
Gomez said he hopes at least one of the many cameras on-site captured those responsible for the theft.