'They were trigger words': Resident warns others after receiving home warranty letter in the mail

"It mentioned my name, my address, city, and my mortgage company," said Hackett.

The letter, claiming to be from Superior Home Protection, urged Hackett to purchase a home warranty, warning the current home warranty"may be expiring or have already expired." The letter has phrases including"final notice,""extremely urgent," and"time sensitive" all written in big, bold letters.

"They were trigger words that make you tense and wonder if you did something wrong or if you forgot something," Hackett said. However, written in small print at the bottom:"Superior Home Protection is not affiliated with your current mortgage holder." headtopics.com

Hackett remembered her home warranty, which is with another company, is up to date. But she had questions about why she would get this letter. Hackett turned to the Better Business Bureau, searched Superior Home Protection, and found complaints where consumers detailed receiving similarly demanding and unsolicited letters."I've got neighbors down the street that are in their 80s. If they got this, they would freak out."

Many consumers wonder how strangers know the name of their mortgage company. Some information about mortgages, such as the name of your lender and servicer, are public record and can be found online. Using the name of your mortgage company can make letters appear legitimate. headtopics.com

If you are interested in purchasing a home warranty, research legitimate companies first and reach out to them directly.

United States Headlines Read more: abc15 »

Upload Season 3: Dune, Resident Evil, The Shining Inspired LocationsDirector Tom Marshall and production designer Rachel O’Toole discuss how they crafted the unsettling futuristic housing, temp agencies and call centers alongside an abandoned Lake View for the series' latest episodes. Read more ⮕

Intoxicated resident harasses pickleball players: Bay Village Police BlotterOn Oct. 17 a pickleball player reported an intoxicated man was harassing park patrons and creating a disturbance. Read more ⮕

Clifton Boulevard resident reports stolen vehicle: Lakewood Police BlotterA Clifton Boulevard resident at 6:33 p.m. Oct. 18 phoned in a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a Lakewood Police Department event report. Read more ⮕

Resident reports his trees cut by unknown person: Medina Police BlotterAlso in this week’s Medina Police blotter, a driver is cited for driving on a learner’s permit. Read more ⮕

Resident Evil Village on the iPhone could be a preview of Apple’s gaming futureResident Evil Village plays really well on an iPhone, but the game’s graphics aren’t the most interesting thing going on with it — I’m much more excited for what it might be teasing for Apple and Mac gaming in the future. Read more ⮕

Police warn dirt bikers of their travels: Olmsted Township Police BlotterA resident called police to complain that dirt bikers were riding on his property. Read more ⮕