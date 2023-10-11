They pick up dates in freezing ice baths — and prefer it to flirting in bars

Ari Gootnick isn’t new to ice baths, but he never gets used to the shock of immersing his body into 40- something-degree water. So when the 29-year-old who works in tech plunged into an ice bath on a speed date, “It was a welcome distraction,” he said. “It was much easier to plunge with someone else,” Gootnick said.

chief spirit officer Kyle Cassidy provided icebreaker questions like, “What does love mean to you?” and “When do you feel most alive?” “They need to be deep questions that help people listen and understand the true light in the person they’re connecting with,” said Cassidy, who met his fiancée at a meditation and breathwork studio in Playa Vista.

Read more:

latimes »

Roar Forward Founder Talks Biohacking, 100 to 100, 'Re-imagineers'The 50 and older set has $8.3 trillion in spending power.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 02, 2023 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

SHIB Burns Rise 100% After Shytoshi Kusama's Recent Bullish StatementTens of millions of Shiba Inu coins have been sent to 'inferno' wallets since yesterday morning, with burn rate rising substantially

Power List 100 2023 - first names revealedThe Power List 100 details the achievements of all the major movers and shakers in the automotive industry

Fate of more than 100 Israeli hostages consumes, unifies a terrorized nationThe families of more than 100 Israelis thought be held captive inside Gaza are growing ever more desperate for information as full-scale war looms.

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 March Higher​​Indices have extended their rebound from last week’s lows, and enjoyed a strong session on Monday. Further gains seem likely as the positive seasonality of the fourth quarter begins to take hold. ​