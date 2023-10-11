They pick up dates in freezing ice baths — and prefer it to flirting in bars

Ari Gootnick isn’t new to ice baths, but he never gets used to the shock of immersing his body into 40- something-degree water. So when the 29-year-old who works in tech plunged into an ice bath on a speed date, “It was a welcome distraction,” he said. “It was much easier to plunge with someone else,” Gootnick said.
chief spirit officer Kyle Cassidy provided icebreaker questions like, “What does love mean to you?” and “When do you feel most alive?” “They need to be deep questions that help people listen and understand the true light in the person they’re connecting with,” said Cassidy, who met his fiancée at a meditation and breathwork studio in Playa Vista.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 02, 2023 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 March HigherIndices have extended their rebound from last week’s lows, and enjoyed a strong session on Monday. Further gains seem likely as the positive seasonality of the fourth quarter begins to take hold.