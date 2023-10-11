‘They keep trying to get into my house’; Farm owner claims family targeted by organized crime

Ashley Little, owner of The Little Farm inreports within the last week and a half the same group has showed up at their property three separate times.

Little says she filed multiple complaints with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. She’s shared photo evidence. However, the mother of two is concerned authorities are not taking her concerns seriously enough.

"I’ve not been worried so much about what they’ve taken," said Little. "It’s the fact that they keep trying to get into my house." The Pierce County Sherrif’s Department confirms deputies received reports of suspicious activity at the 224th Street SE property both in June and October of this year. The department defends there’s no crime in showing up at a property, but Little argues the group has gone beyond trespassing."We’ve put all the gates, the locks up, we’ve put cameras up," said Little. headtopics.com

Read more:

fox13seattle »

Scott D. Pierce: ‘Frasier’ is back — and still comfortably funnyArts & Living

Why David Hyde Pierce's Niles Isn't In The Frasier RebootWhen Kelsey Grammer's Frasier returns in the Frasier reboot, he will be without Niles. Here's the reason why David Hyde Pierce isn't in the revival.

Pierce County parents frustrated with bus driver shortage“So what happens is these poor students, they sit out there for an hour, two hours waiting for a bus,” said Nagy.

SoCal tabby cat reunited with owners 12 years after running away: 'I thought he was dead'You'll never believe the story of Butters the cat. He's been missing since 2011 then one day, he was found roaming around in a backyard in Blythe! Here's how it all happened.

New owners of central Pa. winery look for ways to take ‘strong brand,’ improve upon itGet food news, recipes, dining reviews, and cooking tips for Pennsylvania. Find an extensive collection of fine recipes and food recommendations at pennlive.com.

Inside Jean's, a New Downtown Restaurant Serving Up Farm-fresh FareThe NoHo restaurant is located next door to the Public Theater.