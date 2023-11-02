They considered themselves white, but DNA tests told a more complex story

Now, for under $100, it has become increasingly easy to spit into a vial and receive a scientifically accurate assessment of one’s genetic makeup. Companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com provide a list of countries or regions where the predominant genetic traits match those of one’s forebears. (There is no DNA category for race, because a genetic marker for it does not exist.)In recent years, multiracial Americans have increasingly entered the national consciousness.

The discovery elicits a range of emotions. Given the fraught history of slavery and racism, finding out that one is part African makes some people feel vulnerable, even defensive, while others celebrate the discovery. At, an initiative at West Chester University in Pennsylvania that surveys people about their perceptions of their genetic makeup before and after DNA tests, 80 percent of the 3,000-odd people they have surveyed self-identify as white.

“Many whites would get a new story and say, ‘I’m still going to call myself ‘white,’ or ‘I’m still going to call myself ‘Italian,’ ” Foeman said. “They started to less see race as genetic and more a question of culture and .”The project found certain groups — younger people and women, for example — to be more open to the news. “Women just tend to be more flexible in terms of racial identification,” Foeman said.

“To me, that’s the real tragedy of it,” she said. “His father had to completely reinvent himself and cut everyone in his family off, and that’s so tragic.”

United States Headlines Read more: POSTLOCAL »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DALLASNEWS: New tech transforms DNA ancestry tests into crime solving toolsForensic genetic genealogy is a budding science, transforming trendy DNA ancestry tests into crime fighting tools. It garnered attention with the capture of...

Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕

SCITECHDAILY1: Digging With DNA: Soil’s “Biological Fingerprints” Point to Hidden DiamondsScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 | Read more ⮕

AFPFACTCHECK: Posts misrepresent Health Canada statement on DNA in Covid vaccinesSocial media users and websites claim Health Canada acknowledged the presence of harmful DNA in Covid-19 vaccines after an October 2023 paper purportedly confirmed previously undisclosed carcinogenic genetic fragments.

Source: AFPFactCheck | Read more ⮕

SCIENCEALERT: Europe's Wooly Rhino Genes Reconstructed From DNA in Predator PoopThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert | Read more ⮕

FOX5NY: African-American cemetery in Westchester reveals long-buried storiesThe African-American Cemetery in Rye is being restored and mapped to identify and preserve the many lives that have been buried there.

Source: fox5ny | Read more ⮕

KUT: The National Urban League discussion with four African American mayorsJohn L. Hanson Jr. concludes even more highlights from the National Urban League conversation between the mayors of Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New York City.

Source: KUT | Read more ⮕