These workers with on-the-job training decided to quit. Their former employers are suing

Training reimbursement agreements could force former employees to repay their employers thousands of dollars. The contractual agreements are becoming more common, one lawyer said. Tremain noticed that the use of the agreements began rising five or six years ago. Now workers contact her about them several times a month, most commonly owing $20,000.

"It’s really an enormous amount of power that the employer holds in that situation," Tremain told the New York Times.

Employers, however, believe the costs are justified. IS NOT HAVING A 401(K) AS A BENEFIT BECOMING A DEAL BREAKER FOR NEW HIRES? "When the employee is going through the training voluntarily, primarily for their own benefit, in those situations, as a rule, the repayment obligation would be enforceable, and would be legal," Dan Pyne, a lawyer who has written and represented companies enforcing agreements, said."When the training is required by the employer, that is the employer’s cost of doing business."

A survey of nurses found that over a third had training reimbursement agreements.Employees who move from job to job can have a detrimental impact on business, according to the owner of a Washington state skincare clinic. She headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

As employers face labor shortages, Biden administration rolls out playbook for training workersThe Biden administration is releasing a playbook on best practices for training workers as the low 3.8% unemployment rate and years of underinvestment have left manufacturers, construction firms and other employers with unfilled jobs.

As employers face labor shortages, Biden administration rolls out playbook for training workersThe Biden administration is releasing a playbook on best practices for training workers as the low 3.8% unemployment rate and years of underinvestment have left manufacturers, construction firms and other employers with unfilled jobs.

As employers face labor shortages, Biden administration rolls out playbook for training workersThe Biden administration is releasing a playbook on best practices for training workers as the low 3.8% unemployment rate and years of underinvestment have left manufacturers, construction firms and other employers with unfilled jobs

As employers face labor shortages, Biden administration rolls out playbook for training workersThe Biden administration is releasing a playbook on best practices for training workers as the low 3.8% unemployment rate and years of underinvestment have left manufacturers, construction firms and other employers with unfilled jobs.

Manchester United's Antony to resume training, available for selectionManchester United winger Antony will resume training and will be available for selection while police inquiries into assault allegations continue, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

One pressing question for each Sixers player headed into training campHere are some non-James Harden topics entering Sixers training camp — one for every player on the roster.