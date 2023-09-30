These Two Characters Are Star Trek's Newest, Greatest Odd Couple

Spock and Lore are a refreshing pairing. Star Trek: Defiant #5 – written by Christopher Cantwell, with art by Angel Unzueta – presents the latest in a series of moments that have found Spock and Lore working together.
In this instance, Spock goes as far as to offer what could be called advice to Lore, although the deranged android shows little recognition, or respect, for the fact that the legendary Vulcan is acting like a mentor.
Lore Has Been Integral To The Defiant's Mission Since adding Lore to the crew of the Defiant, writer Christopher Cantwell has managed to add dimensions to the character beyond those established by his appearances on Star Trek: The Next Generation. In Star Trek: Defiant #5, the crew encounter a bomb, which Spock and Lore soon deduce uses a sentient power source. Lore and Spock have a darkly amusing exchange during the initial theorizing session about the Bomb Intelligence, which finds the wise, elder Vulcan attempting, in a way, to mentor the homicidal android, telling him, "when you're engaged with such a scientific puzzle, you seem less threatening and potentially violent," to which Lore replies, "Hm. Sure."