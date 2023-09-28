These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Micron, Peloton, Workday, Nike, CarMax, and More

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue at chip maker Micron falls sharply from a year earlier, Peloton stock surges after signing a five-year partnership with... Peloton Interactive (PTON) surged 14% after signing a five-year deal with Lululemon Athletica (LULU), which will stop selling its Studio Mirror exercise screen.

Stock futures edged lower Thursday as oil prices surged and the yield on the 10-year Treasury remained near levels last seen in 2007.Micron Technology (MU) reported a fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted loss that was narrower than analysts’ expectations but revenue of $4.01 billion fell sharply from $6.64 billion a year earlier. The chip maker forecast a wider-than-estimated first-quarter loss of $1 to $1.14 a share. The stock declined 5% in premarket trading.

Earnings reports are expected Thursday from Accenture (ACN), Nike (NKE), Jabil (JBL), CarMax (KMX), and BlackBerry (BBY).