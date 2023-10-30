These Plants Change Color When Exposed to a Pesticide

Thanks to some genetic tricks, plants can now speak in color. A team of researchers at the University of California, Riverside hacked the natural stress response system in Arabidopsis thaliana, a small white-flowered plant from the mustard family that serves as a common model organism in plant biology labs. When exposed to the pesticide azinphos-ethyl, A. thaliana turns from green to red, flagging the contamination loud and clear.

“This paper is opening up a new capacity to reprogram plant responses,” says Stanford bioengineering professor Jenn Brophy, who was not involved in the study. But she points out that this kind of engineering gets tricky—a tiny change to a protein’s structure can change how it folds, causing it to malfunction. The team needed to make sure the ABA receptor could sense the pesticide but still be able to perform its usual job.

