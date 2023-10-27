These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.

27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups: 1,400Number of Israelis killed 7,326Number of Palestinians killed 5,431Number of Israeli's injured 18,967Number of Palestinians injured 250,000Number of Israelis displaced 1.

Read more:

sdut »

As the Israel-Hamas war rages, the U.S. wants to offer Israel advice — and get advisedThe U.S. has sent military advisers to Israel, including a Marine commander with experience in urban warfare. They'll offer lessons learned and keep Washington in the loop on Israeli moves in Gaza. Read more ⮕

As the Israel-Hamas war rages, the U.S. wants to offer Israel advice — and get advisedThe U.S. has sent military advisers to Israel, including a Marine commander with experience in urban warfare. They'll offer lessons learned and keep Washington in the loop on Israeli moves in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel launches large 'targeted raid' inside GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Brooklyn first responder shares story of retrieving bodies after Hamas' attack in IsraelYanke Landau was tasked with bagging bodies after the massacre on Oct. 7. Read more ⮕

‘Squad’ Democrats vote against condemning ‘barbaric’ Hamas attack on IsraelEvery member of the far-left 'Squad' refused to support a House resolution condemning Hamas' 'barbaric' attack against Israel that resulted in the murders of children and babies. Read more ⮕

Jewish American students outraged by rising antisemitism in US amid Hamas terror attacks on IsraelJewish Americans studying in Israel share their frustrations and concerns over antisemitism and pro-Hamas support rising on US campuses. Read more ⮕