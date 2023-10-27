These harmless-looking apps could be wreaking havoc on your digital life

When installing apps from the Google Play Store, we operate with the feeling that the Mountain View giant only hosts secure, vetted apps on its official apps marketplace, but often times, the company doesn't realize until after an app has beenas published a list of apps that are not what they appear to be and have been downloaded by more than 2 million Android users (via

Four of the apps, which are mentioned below, are actually HiddenAds malware. On the surface, they look like games, but once you download them, they try to become invisible either by using Google Chrome's icon or using a transparent icon image. They silently run in the background and launch ads on your phone's browser to generate revenue for their developers.

This is not the first and - much against our wishes - probably not the last time that harmful apps were approved by Google Play. While it's a good first step to download apps from a trusted source, you must never let your guard down and inspect an app yourself before downloading it by going through user reviews and ensuring the developer is trustworthy.A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. headtopics.com

