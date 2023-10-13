These Discounted Lithium Stocks Can Be a Great Bet on EVs

It is almost set in stone that governments worldwide will push out gasoline-powered vehicles. The European Union (EU) has set a 100% zero-emission car sales starting from 2035. California joined the trend with the same deadline. Even sooner, the UK has set a 2030 deadline.

By 2025, global lithium supply is set to outpace demand, according to BMI, Fitch Solutions research division. In their report, China alone, the world’s largest lithium processing nation, will have a 20.4% YoY lithium demand up to 2032, compared to only 6% supply growth.

Combined with recessionary concerns, investors have turned to selling off risky assets such as lithium stocks. In September, global lithium-ion cell prices dropped under $100 per KW/h for the first time in two years.Year-to-date, lithium-ion battery cell prices are down -25.9%. headtopics.com

“We have access to the brine and access to the infrastructure. We’re well positioned to take advantage of that.”) this September as the main supplier for Caterpillar’s battery-powered machinery. To that end, Albemarle will use the Kings Mountain lithium site in North Carolina as the first-ever zero-emissions mine.

As components of lithium-ion batteries, lithium hydroxide gives them higher energy density, faster charging, and longer lifespan. Piedmont’s Tennessee facility for lithium hydroxide production is scheduled to come online in 2025 and is expected to produce 30,000 metric tons per year (tpy). headtopics.com

Vinland manages the equivalent of the Piedmont Lithium Project, dubbed Killick Lithium Project, in Newfoundland, Canada. Down -21.37% YTD, PLL stock can be considered a very early stake in the lithium market with its own risks and rewards.) is a global supplier of lithium and has its roots in the very first lithium-ion battery offerings.

Read more:

Investingcom »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Asia-Pacific stocks tumble as traders parse China's inflation dataAsia-Pacific markets tumble ahead of China’s inflation and trade data for the month of September.

Here are 3 stocks in our portfolio that Goldman Sachs think will rally on earningsIt's encouraging to see our stocks on the bullish side of Goldman Sachs' new list of 25 tactical trades for earnings season.

Stocks fall, yields rise as inflation data comes in hotter than expectedConsumer price data showed a 0.4% inflation rate for September, higher than the 0.3% expected

Stocks Drop, Ending Winning Streak After Inflation DataTreasury yields resume their climb

Hot inflation and claims data weigh on stocksUS stocks are lower after hot inflation and claims data kept the risk of more Fed rate hikes on the table. The labor market refuses to break and that

‘Best performing emerging market’: Analysts name stocks to cash in on India’s boomAllianceBernstein analysts expect India to give 'one of the highest returns among key markets throughout the world for the next several years.'